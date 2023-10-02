Billionaire Bernard Arnault hits back at 'absurd' and 'senseless' money laundering allegations

Billionaire LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault has hit back at allegations of money laundering, after the Paris prosecutor's office confirmed it is investigating financial transactions between Arnault and Russian oligarch Nikolai Sarkisov.

The prosecutor's office confirmed Friday that a preliminary investigation had been underway since 2022 and that a report from France's Tracfin financial intelligence unit relating to an Alpine real estate purchase by Sarkisov and "likely to characterize acts of money laundering" had been brought to its attention.

Spokespeople for both Arnault, the CEO and chairman of the world's largest luxury goods company and Europe's richest man, and Sarkisov, a senior executive at Russian insurance company RESO-Garantia, have vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

A preliminary investigation does not suggest a crime has been committed. In a statement, Arnault's attorney Jacqueline Lafont said the allegations were "absurd and unfounded."

"The transaction that allowed for the expansion of the Hotel Cheval Blanc in Courchevel is perfectly known and was conducted in accordance with the law and with legal support. The investigation, seemingly under way, will demonstrate these facts," she said in an emailed statement over the weekend.

"Furthermore, who could seriously imagine that Bernard Arnault, who has developed over the past 40 years the leading French and European company, would pursue money laundering to expand a hotel? I believe the senseless nature of these allegations will be recognized by all."