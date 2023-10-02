Late-night shows return as actors restart negotiations with Hollywood studios

Now that the Hollywood writers' strike is over, late-night hosts are preparing their first opening monologues since May, and actors are going back to the negotiating table with studios.

After nearly 150 days on the picket lines, the Writers Guild of America struck a tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers last week, allowing writers to return to work and striking actors to start up their negotiations. WGA membership is currently in the process of voting on the contract, with expectations that ratification will come late next week.

The first people to return are late-night heavyweights Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert on Monday, followed by John Oliver, host of "Last Week Tonight," on Sunday.

Meyers, host of "Late Night with Seth Meyers," spent much of his pre-strike shows commenting on former President Donald Trump's compounding legal problems. He noted that his first show back will be an hourlong "Closer Look" segment, a recap of news items.

"I'm so excited to be back, but I didn't pay attention to the news at all the last five months ... I hope I didn't miss like three indictments," Meyers joked on "Today" Monday.

The WGA secured pay increases in each of the next three years, artificial intelligence restrictions and a new residual system for streaming based on viewership. The guild also negotiated higher contribution rates to health benefits and pensions, as well as a guaranteed number of writers in writers rooms for television shows.

Now it's the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists' turn.

The actors guild begins its negotiations with the likes of Disney, Paramount, Universal and Warner Bros. Discovery on Monday.

SAG-AFTRA is looking to improve wages, working conditions and health and pension benefits, as well as establish guardrails for the use of AI in future television and film productions. Additionally, the union is seeking more transparency from streaming services about viewership so that residual payments can be made equitable to linear TV. The guild is also looking to standardize the self-tape process.

Industry players expect the negotiations will be quick, with the WGA deal as a template.