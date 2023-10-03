San Francisco woman trapped under autonomous Cruise vehicle after being struck in hit and run

A woman crossing a normally busy stretch of downtown San Francisco suffered serious injuries Monday night after a hit-and-run driver struck her, throwing her into the path of an oncoming driverless Cruise car, which then ran her over, according to video recorded by the autonomous vehicle that Cruise showed to the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit.

A San Francisco woman was seriously injured after a hit-and-run driver struck her Monday evening, hurling her underneath the autonomous Cruise vehicle.

Police responded around 9:30 p.m. to a hit-and-run incident at the intersection of Fifth and Market Streets, San Francisco police told CNBC. The force of the impact hurled the pedestrian in front of a Cruise vehicle, which applied the brakes "aggressively" and remained in place at the request of police, a Cruise spokesperson and San Francisco police said.

Police rendered aid at the scene before medics transported the woman to the hospital, the police said.

"Our heartfelt concern and focus is the well-being of the person who was injured and we are actively working with police to help identify the responsible driver," a Cruise spokesperson told CNBC. The Cruise vehicle did not have a passenger in it.

Police haven't found witnesses as of Tuesday morning, NBC Bay Area reported, but Cruise vehicles have numerous cameras inside and outside the vehicle and captured much of the incident. CNBC reviewed footage from the incident, which shows both the Cruise vehicle and the hit-and-run car driving along Fifth Street.