Hong Kong shares drop 3%, dragged down by real estate and energy

An urban view of high-rise buildings at dusk as seen from Hong Kong's Victoria Peak.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped more than 3% Tuesday, dragged by its real estate and energy sectors.

The benchmark index's loss of over 500 points is a significant decline, Everbright Securities' Kenny Ng told CNBC via e-mail.

"On one hand, this was driven by profit-taking following a 400-point rise last Friday," the securities strategist explained. "Additionally, the US dollar index has remained relatively strong, exerting downward pressure on the Hong Kong stock market."

The index was last trading down 3.16% after coming back from a holiday on Monday.

Ng highlighted how property stocks were among the largest decliners Tuesday, given the high-interest environment.