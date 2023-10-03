How Meta and Apple are navigating uncertain terrain in Europe and China

Club holdings Meta Platforms (META) and Apple (AAPL) made headlines Tuesday, and the reports suggest both tech giants are nimbly adapting to complicated operating environments. Here's a breakdown of the news developments, along with our take, too. Meta weighs monthly subscription fee META YTD mountain Meta (META) year-to-date performance The news: Meta is planning to role out an ad-free subscription option for social media platforms Instagram and Facebook in Europe, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. The plan is part of an effort to manage European Union privacy laws that threaten to restrict Meta's ability to utilize users' digital activity in order to target advertisements. The proposal would give Europeans a choice between letting the company harness their data to create personal ads, or opting for a monthly subscription fee of that would eliminate all ads. The fee for using Instagram on a mobile device, for example, would cost nearly $14 a month, according to The Journal. A Meta spokesperson told CNBC Tuesday that the company "believes in the value of free services which are supported by personalized ads," but will also "explore options to ensure we comply with evolving regulatory requirements." In the second quarter of 2023, Meta generated, on average, revenue of $17.88 per European user across the company's entire suite of apps. Meta does not face similar regulatory challenges in the U.S. The Club's take: Meta relies on digital advertising for nearly all its revenue. So, it makes sense that the company would move to safeguard its core business by implementing a subscription model in Europe, where its ad revenue stream could be under threat from increased regulation. While the reported proposal is a diversion from CEO Mark Zuckerberg's long-time promise to always keep the company's social media platforms free to the public, it could be Meta's only recourse to navigate stricter privacy rules in Europe. If that's the case, such a move could also allow the company to further grow revenues down the line. Apple appeases Chinese authorities AAPL YTD mountain Apple (AAPL) year-to-date performance The news: Apple has started to adopt more stringent rules for its App Store in China following the implementation of new government regulations for mobile apps. As part of its adherence to the framework, Apple is now requiring new apps to show proof of a Chinese government license. Apple had previously been able to offer many more apps on its platform than local rivals, who have abided by stricter requirements for years, Reuters reported. Tuesday's news follows reports last month that Beijing was planning to ban iPhone use for government employees at work. China ultimately denied those media reports , which had contributed to Apple losing $200 billion in market cap over a two-day period. Shares have since stabilized and pared some losses. The Club's take: Apple's adherence to China's rules for mobile apps is a way for the company to maintain a constructive relationship with the Chinese authorities. If it can appease the powers that be, Apple may also be able to continue to capture market share in the world's No. 2 economy. It makes sense for Apple to play ball with Beijing amid ongoing U.S.-China tensions. At the same time, a stricter operating environment in China makes clear the importance of Apple's continued expansion into India — both to gain new customers and diversify its supply chain. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long AAPL, META . See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Facebook and Instagram logo is seen on a mobile phone , on March 17, 2019. Nasir Kachroo | NurPhoto | Getty Images