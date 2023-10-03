Russian ruble weakens past symbolic threshold of 100 against the dollar

A woman looks at a board showing the rates of dollars and euros against the ruble in front of the exchange office on February 19, 2023, in Moscow, Russia. Russia's economy is beginning to feel the weight of Western sanctions, following the start of the war against Ukraine.

The Russian ruble weakened beyond a symbolic threshold of 100 to the U.S. dollar in the early hours of Tuesday as foreign currency outflows and a shrinking balance of trade continue to weigh on the currency.

The ruble recovered slightly through the morning, and was hovering just above 99.5 versus the greenback by around 8 a.m. London time.

When the ruble last weakened into triple figures in August, the Bank of Russia called an emergency meeting to hike interest rates by 350 basis points to 12%.

The decision came after President Vladimir Putin's economic advisor penned an op-ed blaming the plunging currency and acceleration of inflation on "loose monetary policy."

The central bank then increased its key rate by a further percentage point to 13% at its September meeting, citing persistently high inflationary pressure in the Russian economy.

"Significant proinflationary risks have crystallised, namely the domestic demand growth outpacing the output expansion capacity and the depreciation of the ruble in the summer months," the Bank of Russia said in a statement following the meeting.