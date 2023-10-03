Trump says he will testify in New York business fraud trial 'at the appropriate time'

Former President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media while arriving for the second day of his civil fraud trial in New York on Oct. 3, 2023.

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he plans to testify at the New York trial accusing him of engaging in a yearslong pattern of massive business fraud.

Trump told reporters during a break on the second day of the trial that he will take the witness stand "at the appropriate time."

He is named as a potential witness on lists submitted by his own attorneys, and by lawyers for New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose $250 million lawsuit is the subject of the trial.

Trump has frequently attacked James, as well as Judge Arthur Engoron, who is conducting the trial without a jury.

On Tuesday, Trump targeted Engoron's principal law clerk by sharing a social media post that included her full name and a photo of her posing with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., as they both smiled.

Trump in his repost called the clerk "Schumer's girlfriend" and accused her of "running this case against me."

"How disgraceful!" Trump wrote in his Truth Social post. "This case should be dismissed immediately!!"

Trump mentioned Schumer and the clerk again during another break later Tuesday, as he claimed that the trial was "rigged" and "fraudulent."

The clerk is seated almost directly across from Trump in court, according to journalists in the room.