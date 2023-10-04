Apple releases fix for overheating iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 15 series devices are displayed for sale at The Grove Apple retail store on release day in Los Angeles, California, on September 22, 2023.

Apple released iOS 17.0.3 on Wednesday, including a fix for an issue that caused Apple's latest iPhone 15 models to run hot.

"This update provides important bug fixes, security updates, and addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected," according to the software's change log.

Over the weekend, Apple confirmed reports on social media that its new iPhones had a tendency to get warm. Apple said that the problem was a combination of some apps that weren't properly configured, bugs in iOS, and an expected set-up period that requires extra processing and heat generation.

Wednesday's update addresses the issues in iOS, the iPhone's operating system. App developers are also pushing updates with fixes to their apps, too.

Apple said that the heat issue was unrelated to a new titanium-and-aluminum frame design on the higher-end Pro models, and also said that it wasn't related to the USB-C charging port on the new phones either.

Apple's website says that all iPhones may feel warmer when they're being restored from a backup, when they're wirelessly charging, using graphics-heavy apps or games, or streaming high-quality video. Apple says that iPhones are safe to use unless they display an explicit temperature warning.