FIFA 2030 World Cup to be hosted by Morocco, Spain and Portugal, with opening games in South America

The 2030 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by Morocco, Spain, and Portugal, the world governing body of soccer announced Wednesday, with the three opening matches to be played in South America.

The tournament will be the first World Cup to be held across three different continents. Opening games will be held in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay, and all six hosting countries' teams will be automatically qualified to compete.