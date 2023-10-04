Sports

FIFA 2030 World Cup to be hosted by Morocco, Spain and Portugal, with opening games in South America

thumbnail
Natasha Turak@NatashaTurak
WATCH LIVE
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal shoots past Jawad El Yamiq of Morocco during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Morocco and Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
Francois Nel | Getty Images

The 2030 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by Morocco, Spain, and Portugal, the world governing body of soccer announced Wednesday, with the three opening matches to be played in South America.

The tournament will be the first World Cup to be held across three different continents. Opening games will be held in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay, and all six hosting countries' teams will be automatically qualified to compete.

(L-R) Secretary of Sports of Uruguay Sebastian Bauza; President of CONMEBOL Alejandro Domínguez; President of Argentine Football Association (AFA) Claudio Tapia; Argentine Minister of Tourism and Sports Matias Lammens; Paraguayan Minister of Sports Diego Galeano Harrison and Chilean Minister of Sports Alexandra Benado Vergara pose with t-shirts that read in Spanish '2030 together' during a press conference to officially announce Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay joint candidacy for FIFA 2030 World Cup at Julio H. Grondona Training Camp on February 7, 2023 in Ezeiza, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)
Marcelo Endelli | Getty Images

The decision to host the 2030 tournament's opening game in Uruguay is meant to commemorate the World Cup's 100th anniversary: the first-ever World Cup was held in Uruguay in 1930, and the small Latin American host country took the victory after beating Argentina in the final. At the time, the only existing federation for the sport was the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), which was headquartered in Paraguay.