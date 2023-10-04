FIFA 2030 World Cup to be hosted by Morocco, Spain and Portugal, with opening games in South America
The 2030 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by Morocco, Spain, and Portugal, the world governing body of soccer announced Wednesday, with the three opening matches to be played in South America.
The tournament will be the first World Cup to be held across three different continents. Opening games will be held in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay, and all six hosting countries' teams will be automatically qualified to compete.
The decision to host the 2030 tournament's opening game in Uruguay is meant to commemorate the World Cup's 100th anniversary: the first-ever World Cup was held in Uruguay in 1930, and the small Latin American host country took the victory after beating Argentina in the final. At the time, the only existing federation for the sport was the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), which was headquartered in Paraguay.