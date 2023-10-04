The No. 1 phrase people who are good at small talk always use, says Stanford public speaking expert

Small talk might seem trivial, but it can deliver big results. It can help us forge new or deeper connections with others by allowing us to discover unexpected areas of common interest. It can enable us to establish or reinforce our personal reputations, giving us an opportunity to demonstrate warmth and empathy. I'm a Stanford lecturer, podcast host and communication expert, and I was always so inspired by my mother-in-law's manners and impressive interpersonal skills. Her favorite phrase was "Tell me more," and it happens to be one that people who are good at small talk always use.

The power of 'Tell me more...'

Most members of my immediate family weren't so great at taking turns and actively listening during conversations. We all spoke at once without listening to each other. Whoever spoke loudest and longest was heard. The others weren't. So, imagine how striking it was to see my mother-in-law willingly cede the floor, giving permission to the other person to speak by saying, "Tell me more." It seemed like such a generous, empathic act. I sensed immediately how much connection she forged with those three simple words, and I saw how much she learned from the people with whom she conversed.

The best communicators give 'support responses'