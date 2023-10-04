Euro 2028: UK & Ireland only bid left for European Championships as Turkey withdraw

Kane of England celebrates with teammate Phil Foden after scoring their team's second goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Semi-final match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium on July 07, 2021

The UK & Ireland are the only bidders left for Euro 2028 after Turkey withdrew their application.

On October 10, UEFA will award the hosting of two European Championships, the 2028 and 2032 editions.

UEFA confirmed Turkey can jointly bid with Italy unopposed for 2032 and therefore they have pulled out of the running for 2028.

A UEFA statement confirmed: "Further to the announcement on July 28 which revealed the desire of the Italian and Turkish FAs to submit a joint bid to stage Euro 2032, the UEFA administration has today written to both associations to confirm that their joint bid has been duly received and will go forward for assessment and consideration by the UEFA Executive Committee.