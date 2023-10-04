Euro 2028: UK & Ireland only bid left for European Championships as Turkey withdraw
- The UK & Ireland submitted a joint bid to host Euro 2028, but faced competition from Turkey.
- However, UEFA confirmed a joint bid from Turkey and Italy for Euro 2032 is unopposed leading to them pulling out of 2028; UEFA will award the next two European Championships on October 10
The UK & Ireland are the only bidders left for Euro 2028 after Turkey withdrew their application.
On October 10, UEFA will award the hosting of two European Championships, the 2028 and 2032 editions.
UEFA confirmed Turkey can jointly bid with Italy unopposed for 2032 and therefore they have pulled out of the running for 2028.
A UEFA statement confirmed: "Further to the announcement on July 28 which revealed the desire of the Italian and Turkish FAs to submit a joint bid to stage Euro 2032, the UEFA administration has today written to both associations to confirm that their joint bid has been duly received and will go forward for assessment and consideration by the UEFA Executive Committee.
"As indicated by the FA of Turkiye with its submission of the request for a joint bid, their bid to stage Euro 2028 is consequently withdrawn.
"The award of both tournaments still requires the approval of the Executive Committee at its meeting in Nyon on 10 October. The presentations at that meeting will be an important part of the process which will take due consideration of the content of the bid submissions before reaching a decision."