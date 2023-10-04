UK PM Rishi Sunak scraps major high-speed rail link as costs spiral

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak used his headline speech at the close of the conference to reassert his authority and outline a number of new policies.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday unveiled a raft of new policies aimed at shoring up waning support for his Conservative Party ahead of next year's General Election.

Included in the measures was the anticipated but controversial decision to scrap the northern leg of a planned HS2 high-speed rail network intended to connect industry across the country.

Sunak used the decision to position himself as the change candidate, saying that he would "fundamentally change" the country.

"HS2 is the ultimate example of the old consensus: The result of a project whose costs have more than doubled, for which the economic case has been massively weakened with the changes to travel post-Covid," he said, delivering his headline speech at the close of the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, England.

"The facts have changed. The right thing to do when the facts change is to have the courage to change direction," he said.

Other moves to crackdown on smoking were also announced, with a plan to raise the smoking age by one year every year, while also restricting the availability of vapes to children.