Here's what you need to know about the big jobs report Friday

A strong jobs market could equal a weak stock market if current trends hold up.

Friday's nonfarm payrolls report will provide a major test for Wall Street, which has been on edge all week about a surprisingly resilient labor picture. The fear is that if the tight labor market holds up, the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates high and jeopardize the U.S. economy at a critical time.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect that September will show a net 170,000 new jobs. Significantly more than that could provide a good-news-is-bad-news jolt to an already reeling market.

"The market views all components of the report via the eyes of the Fed," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial. "Clearly the market is hoping for a headline number that reinforces a labor market that has slowed but remains resilient."

Earlier this week, the Labor Department reported that job openings posted a surprising jump in August, rising to their highest level since the springtime and reversing a recent trend of declines. Fed officials watch the metric closely as an indicator of tightness in the labor market.

Stocks tumbled Tuesday following the report, called the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, triggering concerns that another slide could be in store if Friday's count also is strong. Treasury yields also hit a 16-year high, possibly indicating fear of higher rates from the Fed.