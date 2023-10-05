JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic braces for 20% market plunge, delivers recession warning

JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic is bracing for a 20% sell-off to hit the S&P 500.

According to the Institutional Investor hall-of-famer, high interest rates are creating a breaking point for stocks — and choosing cash at a 5.5% return in money market and short-term Treasurys is a key protection strategy right now.

"I'm not sure how we're going to avoid it [recession] if we stay at this level of interest rates," the firm's chief market strategist and global research co-head told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Thursday.

The S&P 500 closed at 4,258.19 on Thursday and is on the cusp of a five-week losing streak. The index is down more than 5% over the past month.

Kolanovic believes the weakness isn't a strong sign a monster move lower is already here. He indicates a near-term bounce is still possible because a lot hinges on economic reports over the next few months.

"[We're] not necessarily calling for an immediate sharp pullback," he said. "Could there be another five, six, seven percent upside in equities? Of course... But there's a downside. It could be 20% downside."