Kazakh fintech Freedom Holding is being investigated by DOJ, SEC, documents show

Freedom Holding , a Nasdaq-traded Kazakh financial firm that's been the target of prominent short sellers, is being investigated by federal prosecutors and Securities and Exchange Commission counsel over compliance issues, insider stock moves, and an offshore affiliate tied to sanctioned individuals, CNBC has learned.

The SEC's Boston regional office has been probing Freedom for months, according to documents seen by CNBC and people familiar with the matter. The company, headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan, has a $5 billion market cap and is controlled and majority-owned by 35-year-old billionaire CEO Timur Turlov, a former Russian citizen.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts is also making preliminary inquiries into Freedom, documents seen by CNBC show. Such inquiries often occur after a civil probe unearths evidence of possible crimes.

Freedom shares fell as much as 9.3% Friday morning after CNBC's report. Nearly 115,000 Freedom shares changed hands in the first half hour of trading, 1.25 times the stock's 10-day average.

The overlapping SEC and DOJ probes are scrutinizing the firm's internal controls and offshore operations, as well as Turlov's claims that Freedom can get its largely Russian client base access to hot U.S. IPOs, according to the documents and sources.

Turlov and Freedom are aware of the SEC probe, which has been going on for months, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC. The Justice Department's involvement with these issues is more recent, documents show. Probes of this kind can take years and may not lead to criminal or civil charges. So far, there have been no formal charges or allegations of wrongdoing.

Turlov didn't respond to CNBC's interview request, but in an interview that was published by a Kazakh outlet Thursday, he acknowledged that "almost all global regulators came to us this summer."

Freedom declined to comment.

An SEC spokesperson told CNBC that it doesn't comment on the existence or nonexistence of an investigation.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

The SEC has been aware of potential securities violations at Freedom since at least 2022. Some of the issues that caught investigators' attention — including allegations related to sanctions violations, IPO access and stock trading — were also raised in an August report from short seller Hindenburg Research, which claimed that Freedom "still does business in the Russian market, and that the company has openly flouted sanctions along with anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) rules."

The SEC intensified its scrutiny after the Hindenburg report and an analysis published in April by short seller Citron Research, sources familiar with the matter told CNBC.

Freedom's website describes the company as a provider of investment banking and brokerage services to Central Asia and Eastern Europe. Its website lists two addresses in the U.S., one in New York and the other at a Las Vegas co-working and virtual office space.

The company leases a 15,250-square-foot office in the Trump Building in New York's Financial District, according to filings. The two floors house Freedom's existing U.S. operations, including a brokerage firm registered with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Freedom says in filings it has nearly 3,700 employees and 370,000 brokerage customers.