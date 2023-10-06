How Apple made its first 'carbon neutral' product

In September, Apple announced its next-generation smartwatch models would all have a "carbon neutral" option, at the same price as the non-carbon neutral options, starting at $249.

For Apple, making a product "carbon neutral" means that it changed its operations — including manufacturing, packaging and shipping — to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions associated with making and selling its watches. It was able to drive emissions associated with a single watch down from 36.7 kg to 8.1 kg with these actions.

In order to call its watches "carbon neutral" without being able to eliminate all of the emissions associated with making the watches, Apple bought carbon credits to compensate for the remaining 8.1 kg of emissions, or about 22% of the total footprint of making a watch.

Apple is transparent about all of this carbon accounting in its environmental report for the watch.

Carbon credits are certificates that individuals, businesses and corporations can purchase that represent a certain amount of greenhouse gases reduced, avoided, or removed from the atmosphere. They are a way for consumers to compensate for their greenhouse gas emissions while also providing a financing mechanism to support sustainable development projects, according to a description from the United Nations.

Depending on who you talk to, dubbing a product "carbon neutral" when the accounting requires buying carbon credits is either Apple acting responsibly and doing the best it can to contribute to climate mitigation strategies that are available right now, or an irresponsible misrepresentation of what "carbon neutral" should mean.

The distance between those two analyses is substantial and virtually irreconcilable. It's also a poignant indication of the distance between where climate mitigation ambitions and climate mitigation realities are right now.

The relative effectiveness of nature-based carbon credits is contentious because some forestry carbon credits have been shown to be nullified when, for example, the forests set aside for carbon credits burn in wildfire season. But Apple and other stakeholders in the debate argue that not all carbon credits are created, monitored and stewarded with the same diligence. Apple says the quality of the carbon credits it is investing in are reputable, and that buying carbon credits for the emissions it cannot reduce is better than doing nothing.

"If you want to be highest ambition, taking that 22% and buying high-quality, high-integrity carbon credits is the highest ambition," Elizabeth Sturcken, managing director of the nonprofit climate advocacy organization Environmental Defense Fund, or EDF, told CNBC in a phone conversation at the end of September.

Barbara Haya, director of the Berkeley Carbon Trading Project at the Goldman School of Public Policy at University of California at Berkeley, said Apple deserves to be celebrated for the significant emissions reductions it achieved in changing its operations, but Haya also said she wishes Apple had avoided the term "carbon neutral" in its communications about its work.

She argues consumers would be better served by Apple publicly bragging about its 78% emissions reductions instead of trying to tell consumers that their product is actually "carbon neutral." Even if the carbon credits Apple buys are of the highest quality, carbon credits are, by their very nature, an accounting strategy. There are 22% of emissions that Apple could not abate, and Haya commends Apple on that transparency.

"If you buy an Apple Watch, your emissions are not zero," Haya told CNBC, a fact that Apple acknowledges. The way to have no environmental impact is to not generate those emissions in the first place.

"Fossil fuels are permanently in the ground if you don't draw them out and burn them," Haya told CNBC.