Kaiser Permanente health workers threaten more strikes if demands not met

Striking Kaiser Permanente workers hold signs as they march in front of the Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center on October 06, 2023 in Vallejo, California.

Kaiser Permanente workers on Friday threatened further strikes if executives don't meet their demands over health-care staffing and job outsourcing.

More than 75,000 Kaiser workers are scheduled to end a three-day work stoppage in California, Colorado, Washington and Oregon at 6 a.m. Saturday local time. The current strike, which began Wednesday, is said to be the largest walkout by health-care workers in U.S. history.

Nearly 60,000 of the workers currently on strike are in California where Kaiser is headquartered.

The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions threatened further strikes if demands are not met. Workers will provide 10 days notice before walking out again, the coalition said in a statement.