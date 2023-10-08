Major airlines suspend Israel flights after attacks

Passengers look at a departure board at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 7, 2023, as flights are canceled because of the Hamas surprise attacks.

Several airlines suspended service to Israel this weekend after surprise attacks by Hamas and Israeli retaliation left hundreds dead.

United Airlines , Delta Air Lines and American Airlines each scrubbed service to Tel Aviv. United Flight 954, which departed San Francisco Friday night for Israel, turned back near Greenland, according to flight-tracker FlightAware.

Lufthansa Group said all of its flights, including those on Swiss International Air Lines and Austrian Airlines, were suspended into Tel Aviv through Monday.

"We are continuously monitoring the security situation in Israel and are in close contact with the authorities," Lufthansa said in a statement. "The safety of our guests and crew members has top priority for Lufthansa."

Israeli airline El Al said Sunday that its flights are "operated as scheduled."

El Al and other carriers also offered travel waivers for customers to delay or cancel their trips.