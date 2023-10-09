UK opposition Labour announces sweeping economic reforms in promise to 'rebuild Britain'

LONDON - Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves responds after Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt delivered his autumn statement to MPs in the House of Commons.

LIVERPOOL, England — Britain's main opposition Labour party on Monday vowed to "rebuild Britain" if it wins the 2024 General Election, as Shadow Finance Minister Rachel Reeves announced a host of new economic pledges aimed at stimulating growth.

In a confident speech to a packed exhibition hall in Liverpool, Reeves said Labour would fight the next election on the economy but said "change will only be achieved on the basis of iron discipline."

"You cannot tax and spend your way to economic production. The lifeblood of a growing economy is business investment," Reeves said, further cementing the party's recalibration in recent years as a centrist, pro-business alternative to the ruling Conservatives.

"It is investment that allows businesses to expand and create jobs and compete with international rivals, with new plants, factories and research labs coming to Britain, not France or Germany or America."

Promising "ironclad fiscal rules," Reeves announced that Labour would implement a Charter for Budget Responsibility that would mean any significant changes to tax policy must be accompanied by an independent forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

This was a thinly-veiled dig at former Prime Minister Liz Truss, whose "mini-budget" last year involving a series of unfunded tax cuts sent markets into turmoil and culminated in her resignation after just six weeks in the job. Truss and then-Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng opted not to seek an independent appraisal from the OBR, breaking with traditional norms of economic policy.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under pressure from some within his ruling Conservative Party to cut taxes, with Britain's tax burden sitting at a 70-year high.

Labour holds around a 20-point lead over the Conservatives across most major polling, with the ruling party damaged by a string of scandals and the fallout from Sunak's predecessor Liz Truss's "mini-budget."

Reeves said Labour would establish a Covid Corruption Commission to investigate and recoup the billions of pounds of taxpayers' money lost to fraud via pandemic support programs, along with cracking down on ministers' use of private jets — an overt swipe at the current prime minister.

In order to catalyze and de-risk business investment, Labour would create a new national wealth fund, Reeves also announced.