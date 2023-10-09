OPEC hikes long-term oil demand outlook — in stark contrast to other predictions of peak crude

An oil pumpjack is seen near a field of wind turbines on October 04, 2023 in Nolan, Texas.

OPEC on Monday raised its medium- and long-term forecasts for global oil demand.

The oil producer group said the crude sector would require a whopping $14 trillion in investment if it is to meet this upswing, even amid a rapid expansion of renewable energy technologies.

OPEC's long-term forecast for global oil demand diverges from that of the International Energy Agency, the world's leading energy watchdog. OPEC and the IEA, both big names in the energy industry, are currently locked in a war of words over peak oil demand.

In its 2023 World Oil Outlook, OPEC said it expects global demand to reach 116 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2045, up from 99.6 million bpd in 2022 and roughly 6 million more bpd than it predicted in last year's report.

OPEC made clear that there's potential for this jump to be even higher, too. The growth is likely to be fueled by India, China, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East.

For its long-term oil demand forecast to be met, OPEC said oil sector investments of $14 trillion, or around $610 billion on average per year, would be needed. The group said it is "vital" that these investments are delivered, saying it is beneficial to both producers and consumers.

In the medium term, OPEC said global oil demand was likely to reach a level of 110.2 million bpd in 2028, reflecting a jump of 10.6 million bpd when compared to 2022 levels.

"Recent developments have led the OPEC team to reassess just what each energy can deliver, with a focus on pragmatic and realistic options and solutions," OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais said in a foreword to the report.

"Calls to stop investments in new oil projects are misguided and could lead to energy and economic chaos," al-Ghais said. "History is replete with numerous examples of turmoil that should serve as a warning for what occurs when policymakers fail to acknowledge energy's interwoven complexities."