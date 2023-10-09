'The Exorcist: Believer' now faces its biggest foe: Taylor Swift

"The Exorcist: Believer" possessed the box office during its opening weekend, but industry experts wonder if it will continue to turn heads in the weeks to come.

The Universal and Blumhouse collaboration, the first of three planned films, tallied $26.5 million during its debut, making it the top-grossing film of the weekend. Yet that haul fell just shy of the $30 million prediction set by box office analysts. With international ticket sales, the film has generated $44 million.

Still, on a production budget of just $30 million, "The Exorcist: Believer" could prove profitable if it continues to lure moviegoers in the coming weeks.

There's just one complication: Taylor Swift.

"The Exorcist: Believer" fled from its original release date (Oct. 13) because Swift announced her Eras Tour concert film would arrive in cinemas that day. The film quickly snared the coveted, higher priced, premium format screens, leaving little room for "The Exorcist: Believer" to eke out a solid opening.

"Moving from Friday the 13th to the 6th was a good move since the inherently strong marketing hook and advantage of having a horror movie opening on this classic day of superstitious importance would've likely been outweighed by the overwhelming dominance of that Swift film," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.

Representatives for Universal declined to comment.

There was a brief notion that the two films could have partnered to become "Exorswift," an opposites attract double feature like the summer's "Barbenheimer" ("Barbie" and "Oppenheimer"). The potential same-day opening was almost immediately shut down when "The Exorcist: Believer" moved its release date up a week. Even producer Jason Blum, head of Blumhouse, was open to the idea.

Dergarabedian threw cold water on how well the combination would have worked, however.

"The notion that an 'Exorswift' mashup could have somehow been comparable to the 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon is patently absurd given the unlikelihood that legions of Swifties would have an interest in a very R-rated horror movie like 'The Exorcist: Believer,'" he said. "Thus going all in on a head-to-head matchup with Swift might have proved disastrous."