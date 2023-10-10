Xpeng suspends supply chain boss for corruption probe

The Xpeng G9 SUV is on display during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, April 18, 2023.

Chinese automaker Xpeng on Tuesday said it suspended Li Feng, its vice president in charge of supply chains, for a corruption probe.

"Xpeng has a strict stance against corrupt activities. We remain vigilant in identifying and rectifying any instances of corruption promptly," a spokesperson for the company told CNBC.

"We would like to clarify that our recent internal anti-corruption measures implemented by the company are a part of our continuous commitment to promoting ethical conduct and integrity and this incident has had limited impact and will not disrupt our business or production processes."

Feng oversaw procurement at the Chinese electric vehicle maker.

Xpeng shares were up around 2% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.