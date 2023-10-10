General Motors reaches deal with Canadian autoworkers hours after union initiates strikes

Unifor worker Rob Nimigon holds a flag at a picket line outside an entrance to the GM's Oshawa assembly complex, where the company’s profitable Chevrolet Silverado trucks are built, after 4,300 unionized workers went on strike at three General Motors plants, including Oshawa, Ontario, Canada October 10, 2023.

DETROIT — General Motors has reached a tentative agreement for nearly 4,300 Canadian autoworkers after the union representing those workers called a national strike early Tuesday.

Canadian union Unifor said Tuesday afternoon the "strike actions are on hold to allow the membership to vote on the tentative agreement." A majority of workers must vote in support of the pact for ratification.

Unifor initiated a national strike after the sides failed to reach a deal by an 11:59 p.m. Monday deadline. The strike briefly impacted an assembly plant that produces light- and heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado trucks; production of some V6 and V8 engines used in a variety of vehicles such as the Chevrolet Equinox and GM's full-size SUVs; a stamping facility; and parts distribution center.

"When faced with the shutdown of these key facilities General Motors had no choice but to get serious at the table and agree to the pattern," Unifor National President Lana Payne said in a release.

The Canadian engine plant marked a major concern for the automaker, which also is facing U.S. strikes by the United Auto Workers union. The facility produces engines for highly profitable full-size pickup trucks and SUVS, among other vehicles.

GM, in a statement, confirmed the "record" tentative agreement: "This record agreement, subject to member ratification, recognizes the many contributions of our represented team members with significant increases in wages, benefits and job security while building on GM's historic investments in Canadian manufacturing."

Unifor said the tentative deal with GM follows a ratified agreement reached last month with Ford Motor. The agreement, which covers more than 5,600 workers at Ford facilities in Canada, was ratified by 54% of workers who voted.