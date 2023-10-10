How often should you wash your jeans? The Levi’s CEO settles the debate

For most pieces of clothing, it's clear they should be washed after a few wears. But jeans can be more divisive, with some even saying to never wash them. And in parts, Levi Strauss CEO Charles Bergh may be to blame for that. Even though he didn't quite mean for that to be the main takeaway from an event he spoke at in 2014. "I never said don't wash your jeans," he clarified in conversation with CNBC's Christine Tan as part of the "Managing Asia" show broadcast last month.

Bergh still doesn't use a washing machine to clean his denim. "True denim heads, people that really love their denim, will tell you to never put your denim into a washing machine. So that's what I do." Denim lovers often say washing jeans will impact their shape and color, while keeping them unwashed will improve their appearance through creases and exposure to the elements. Not washing them is also said to make them last longer as it will prevent the denim's fibers from wearing down — which could lead to holes or rips. But Bergh also doesn't just leave his jeans to get messy and covered in dirt. "If I drop some curry on my jeans, I'm gonna clean it. But I'll spot clean it. And if they get really gross you know, if I've been out sweating or something and they get really gross, I'll wash them in the shower," he said. This means keeping jeans on in the shower and covering them in soap as you would your body, Bergh explained.