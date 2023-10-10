The number of people with at least $100 million has doubled since 2003

The population of the super wealthy, or those worth $100 million or more, doubled over the past 20 years as asset prices soared around the world, according to a new report.

There are now 28,420 so-called centi-millionaires worldwide, up 12% over last year and more than twice the number in 2003, according to a new report from Henley & Partners, a wealth and migration advisory firm, which used data from New World Wealth.

The surge in centi-millionaires reflects the rapid rise in asset values fueled by low interest rates, which boosted the values of everything from real estate and land to stocks, private companies and art. The rise of tech wealth, especially in the U.S., has also helped fuel the growth in the super wealthy. The number of billionaires in the world has skyrocketed from under 500 people in 2003 to more than 2,600 people today, according to Forbes and other wealth-tracking firms.

Low interest rates and the resulting flood of money across the world since the 2008 financial crisis have also made the money effectively worth less, which has added to the growth of centi-millionaires in terms of dollars.

"The value of money has declined, so in dollar terms, you would expect more centi-millionaires," said Andrew Amoils, head of research at New World Wealth. "It has also been fueled by strong growth in the U.S. and Asia."

Amoils said most of today's centi-millionaires made their fortunes by starting their own companies or helping fund startups. The U.S. is still the dominant capital of entrepreneurship and centi-millionaires, with 38% of the global population worth $100 million or more, according to the report.