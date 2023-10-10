Samsung, SK Hynix get indefinite waivers to ship U.S. chip equipment to their China factories

Samsung Electronics Co. 4GB Double-Data-Rate (DDR) 3 memory module, top, and 8GB DDR 3 memory modules are arranged for a photograph in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

South Korean chip giants Samsung and SK Hynix will be allowed to ship U.S. semiconductor manufacturing equipment to their China factories indefinitely without separate U.S. approvals, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday.

The U.S. government has already notified the two companies of its decision which takes effect immediately, Choi Sang-mok, Seoul's senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, told reporters on Monday.

Previously, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix obtained one-year waivers from the U.S. to continue importing advanced tools for their China plants. The waivers would have expired this month.

"The U.S. government's decision means that the most significant trade issue of our semiconductor companies has been resolved," said Choi.

The latest development quells concerns Samsung and SK Hynix have about their chip production in China, which partly relies on U.S. equipment.