UK Labour leader promises 'a decade of national renewal' in disrupted conference speech

A protester throws glitter over and disrupts Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer making his keynote speech during the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. Picture date: Tuesday October 10, 2023. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images)

LIVERPOOL, England — U.K. opposition Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer on Tuesday promised "a decade of national renewal" during a keynote conference speech disrupted by a protester.

The man accessed the stage as Starmer opened his remarks and doused him with glitter. After a brief pause as the protester was escorted out of the conference hall, Starmer removed his jacket and dusted himself off to rapturous applause from party members.

"If he thinks that bothers me, he doesn't know me," Starmer declared.

"Protest or power, that's why we changed our party, conference. That's why we changed our party."

Starmer was speaking to a full conference hall with multiple packed overspill rooms during what the party claims was its most attended conference on record among members and exhibitors.

The Labour leader opened his speech by promising "a decade of national renewal," a signal of the party's confidence of a generational shift in power after next year's General Election.

He also lauded the change the party has undergone since its landslide election defeat in 2019, proclaiming that Labour is "a party no longer in thrall to gesture politics, no longer a party of protest — a party of service."

"We should never forget that politics should tread lightly on people's lives, that our job is to shoulder the burden for working people, carry the burden, not add to it," Starmer added.

He also pledged to build 1.5 million new homes and an acceleration of the National Grid along with a wave of new infrastructure, creating jobs in the process, promising that his government would "get shovels in the ground, cranes in the sky and build the next generation of Labour new towns."

"This Labour Party will fight the next election on economic growth. An economy that works for the whole country is what the British people want," he added, arguing that investment in national infrastructure was key to securing better distributed growth.

Starmer committed to the creation of a new publicly-owned national energy company, Great British Energy, which will be based in Scotland, along with the already-announced national wealth fund to invest in infrastructure. Labour also plans to set up technical excellence colleges across the country with close links to local communities, he announced Tuesday.