Birkenstock slides more than 12% in stock market debut after opening at $41 per share

A Birkenstock banner hangs outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on October 11, 2023, as Birkenstock launches an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Shares of Birkenstock slid more than 12% in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The German shoe brand's stock closed at $40.20 per share, down from its opening trade of $41 per share, giving it a market value of $7.55 billion. The stock's opening price came in lower than its initial price of $46 set Tuesday, which was just shy of the midpoint of its expected range of $44 to $49 per share.

Birkenstock sold 10.75 million ordinary shares in the offering, raising about $495 million and initially valuing the company at about $8.64 billion. Birkenstock had originally sought a valuation of up to $9.2 billion.

The company's market debut comes nearly 250 years after it was founded by German cobbler Johann Adam Birkenstock. It remained under family control until 2021 when private equity powerhouse L Catterton acquired a majority stake in a deal that valued the business at $4.85 billion.

In an interview on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," Birkenstock CEO Oliver Reichert explained why the company decided to go public.

"The best thing for the brand would be staying family owned, but within the family there were so many problems, so we go for the second best option and that's to be public and give the brand back to the people," said Reichert.