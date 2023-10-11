Stellantis, Samsung SDI to build $3.2 billion EV battery plant in Indiana

The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept all-electric muscle car is shown at its world reveal during Dodge's Speed Week at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, Aug. 17, 2022.

DETROIT — Samsung SDI and automaker Stellantis plan to invest more than $3.2 billion in a new electric vehicle battery plant in Kokomo, Indiana.

The facility — Stellantis' sixth battery plant announced globally — was largely expected, but the location and timing are notable. The announcement Wednesday was made during contentious U.S. labor strikes and contract negotiations between Stellantis and the United Auto Workers union, led by UAW President Shawn Fain, who is from Kokomo.

Battery plants have become a main issue in the labor talks, as the UAW views EV battery jobs as crucial to its long-term viability. General Motors last week agreed to include workers at its EV battery plant in the company's national contract with the union, which Fain called a "transformative win."

Fain said the union expects Stellantis and Ford Motor to follow suit, including battery plant workers in eventual contract agreements.

"The plan was to draw down engine and transmission plants and permanently replace them with low-wage battery jobs," Fain said Friday. "We had a different plan, and our plan is winning at GM. And we expect it to win at Ford and Stellantis as well."

Stellantis declined to comment on details of the ongoing negotiations or timing of the announcement.