'We know they're waiting for us': Gaza's tunnels pose deadly challenge for Israeli troops

An Israeli army officer walks on July 25, 2014 during an army-organised tour in a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip for cross-border attacks. Israel launched its military offensive aiming at destroying tunnels used by Gaza militants.

Israeli troops are massing on the border of Gaza following Saturday's surprise attack inside of Israel, but their orders are still unclear.

What is clear, however – according to Israeli troops who've fought inside Gaza before – any invasion is going to be difficult, dangerous and bloody.

Gaza – with more than 15,000 people per each of its 139 square miles – is one of the most densely populated places in the world. Inside military circles in Israel, there are two Gazas to contend with: Upper Gaza, which is everything above ground, and lower Gaza, where bombs and drones can't get to, and sophisticated satellites can't see deep under the ground.

"You have babies and terrorists in the same house," said one reserve soldier who declined to give his name due to his role in Israel's security service. The soldier has fought in Gaza several times over the last 15 years.

Israel believes Hamas is trying to draw soldiers into territory the militant group knows much better. Officials expect the tunnels and ground throughout the area to be booby-trapped with explosives.

"Nobody really knows what's underground," said Harel Chorev, a Palestinian historian at Tel Aviv University's Moshe Dayan Center for Middle East and African Studies.