Stablecoin Tether promotes tech chief to CEO, taking over from mysterious crypto leader

Paolo Ardoino, the chief technology officer for Tether, has been promoted to CEO of the stablecoin company, in a surprise move. Ardoino will take the reins from Jean-Louis van der Velde, a secretive crypto executive and entrepreneur, who has for years been the company's boss.

In a press release Friday, Tether said that Ardoino will lead Tether from December 2023, succeeding van der Velde. Van der Velde will take up a new advisory role at Tether while still holding the position of CEO at Bitfinex, a crypto exchange that is closely associated with Tether and operated by the same Hong Kong-based parent company, Ifinex.

Ardoino will still serve as Tether's chief technology officer while taking on his additional duties as CEO, Tether said. He will also continue serving as the chief strategy officer of Holepunch, a peer-to-peer communications network launched by Tether, Bitfinex and infrastructure platform Hypercore.

Ardoino first became involved in crypto when he joined Bitfinex in 2014. He joined Tether as chief technology officer in 2017.

Tether is one of the largest stablecoin operations in the world. Its USDT token, which aims to maintain a one-to-one peg to the U.S. dollar , is the biggest stablecoin by market value with more than $80 billion worth of tokens currently in circulation. Stablecoins are a vital part of the crypto market that help traders move in and out of digital tokens, anywhere in the world, around the clock.

In a statement, Tether's van der Velde said that Ardoino is "extremely well-suited to lead Tether," adding: "I believe Tether is poised to continue its rapid growth, with a continued focus on emerging markets and transformative technology."

The departure of van der Velde, an executive who has barely ever appeared in public, comes as Tether has faced scrutiny over transparency. Many market observers had pointed to the lack of the former CEO's public facing attitude as a sign Tether is not transparent.