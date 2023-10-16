Hollywood's AI issues are far from settled after writers' labor deal with studios

Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) East hold signs as they walk for the second day on the picket-line outside of Netflix's New York office on May 03, 2023 in New York City.

The Writers Guild of America's labor deal with Hollywood studios was billed as a big win for writers, but industry experts fear the agreement's artificial intelligence guardrails won't be enough.

As it stands, the industry faces several questions about AI and writing now that the deal is ratified, particularly about copyright law, detection of AI usage and how studios will behave. AI also remains a major sticking point in the ongoing actors' strike as talks broke down on Thursday in part due to a disagreement on AI guardrails between actors and studios.

Writers and actors have long feared the increasing prominence of AI, primarily due to concerns that the technology could replace the need for them in Hollywood.

"I hope I'm wrong, but I do think that the use of AI is going to take over the entertainment industry," Justine Bateman, a member of the writers, directors and actors guilds, told CNBC in July.

The WGA agreement established that AI cannot be used to undermine a writer's credit or be used as a means to reduce a writer's compensation. The contract does, however, leave room for studios to train AI using preexisting material. WGA's original May proposal, which triggered the strike, would have disallowed studios from using any materials to train AI outright.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Hollywood studios training AI with preexisting materials could create a whole new set of issues for writers by allowing the studios to use previous work to generate similar materials without the writer's consent or even awareness.

It is in this gray area that thorny issues could sprout, according to Leslie Callif, partner at Beverly Hills entertainment law firm Donaldson & Callif.

"One of the biggest issues we're dealing with is the misappropriation of how AI uses source material and creates new material out of it without permission," Callif said. "How do you control this? I think it really comes down to human behavior."

Allowing studios to train AI with preexisting material was a "punt" down the line, and studios will inevitably "push to use AI as far as possible," said Peter Csathy, founder and chairman of media legal advisory company Creative Media.

"The biggest inhibitor is probably existing copyright law," he said.

AI has upended traditional copyright law in the U.S.