Apple CEO Tim Cook makes surprise visit to China as iPhone 15 gets off to a challenging start

Apple CEO Tim Cook holds up a new iPhone 15 Pro during an Apple event on Sept. 12, 2023, in Cupertino, California.

Apple CEO Tim Cook cheered on gamers at an event during a surprise visit to China, underscoring the market's importance to the iPhone giant at a time when it faces mounting challenges.

Gamers gathered at an Apple store in Chengdu in southwestern China to play "Honor of Kings," a game developed by TiMi Studio, which is owned by Chinese tech giant Tencent .

"The action-packed Honor of Kings started here in Chengdu and is now a global phenomenon on the App Store," Cook said in a post on Chinese social media service Weibo.

Cook also posted a video of himself cheering on gamers at the tournament. Honor of Kings is one of the biggest mobile games in China and a substantial revenue driver for Apple's App Store in the country.

The Apple CEO's visit to the company's third-largest market comes just under a month after the iPhone 15, the company's flagship smartphone, went on sale to a seemingly lukewarm reception, and as a beaten down Huawei attempts to make a comeback in the mobile market.