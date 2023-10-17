Images show crowds of people gathering at the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt

Maxar collected new satellite images over the past 24 hours that focus on the southern border of Gaza and the Rafah border crossing that leads to Egypt.

The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees said Tuesday that the deepening humanitarian crisis has become "really drastic," with crowds of people seen waiting to leave on the Gaza side of the border and an aid convoy of trucks lined up at the Rafah crossing in Egypt.

Located on the Gaza-Egypt border, the Rafah crossing is the sole crossing point between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. To most of the more than 2 million Palestinians living in the enclave, it represents the only potential exit as Israel continues its aerial bombardment campaign.

Egypt tightly restricts the opening of the Rafah crossing and has so far been reluctant to open it for the movement of people unless Israel allows humanitarian aid to enter the territory.

Talks between Egypt and Israel on Monday failed to give the green light for the delivery of desperately needed humanitarian supplies into Gaza.

People living in the territory have been caught in the crossfire of the Israel-Hamas war, with Israel declaring a full siege of the Gaza Strip at the start of last week following a devastating attack from the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Oct. 7.

The United Nations has repeatedly called for humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing.

Here are some of the latest images from the Rafah crossing: