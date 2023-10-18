China posts 4.9% growth in the third quarter, stronger than expected

Tourists enjoy the night view along the Jialing River on February 15, 2023 in Chongqing, China.

China's third-quarter economic growth came in stronger than expected, boosting hopes that the world's second-largest economy will meet Beijing's annual target this year.

China posted 4.9% growth in the July to September quarter from a year earlier, according to a release from China's National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

That's stronger than economists expectations for third-quarter GDP of 4.6%, according to a Reuters poll. This follows the 6.3% print for the April-June quarter and 4.5% growth for the January-March quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, China's economy grew 1.3% in the third quarter, stronger than economists' expectations for a 0.9% growth. GDP in the second quarter rose 0.8% compared to the previous quarter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.