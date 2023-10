A Costco Wholesale warehouse sign is seen outside of a store in Silver Spring, Maryland, on August 5, 2023

Costco CEO Craig Jelinek is stepping down from the company, after the warehouse club's spree of pandemic- and inflation-fueled growth.

The company said in a news release that he will be succeeded by Ron Vachris, the company's chief operating officer. The change will take effect on Jan. 1.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.