Fed's Waller says officials can 'wait, watch and see' before acting on interest rates

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Wednesday indicated the central bank can afford to hold off on interest rate increases while it watches progress unfold in its efforts to bring down inflation.

With the Fed set to meet again in two weeks, Waller said he is weighing recent data points against each other to see whether the central bank is succeeding in bringing down demand and slowing inflation, or if the economy continues to show resilience and pushes harder on prices.

"As of today, it is too soon to tell," he said in prepared remarks for a speech in London. "Consequently, I believe we can wait, watch and see how the economy evolves before making definitive moves on the path of the policy rate."

The remarks come a day before Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to deliver what could be a key policy speech in New York.

In recent days, multiple Fed officials have said rising Treasury yields are indicative that financial conditions are tightening, possibly making additional rate hikes unnecessary. The 10-year Treasury yield topped 4.9% on Wednesday, a first since 2007.

Indeed, Waller noted the backup in yields and said economic reports over the past several months have been "overwhelmingly positive" regarding inflation. Widely watched indicators such as the consumer price index and the Fed's preferred personal consumption expenditures price index show rolling core inflation on a three-month basis, respectively at 3.1% and 2%, he noted.