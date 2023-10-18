10-year Treasury yield steadies near highest level in 16 years as investors weigh economic data

The 10-year Treasury yield was down nearly 1 basis point to 4.839%, trading near 16-year highs seen in early October on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the 2-year Treasury yield was trading more than 1 basis point lower at 5.199% after hitting levels last seen in 2006 on Tuesday.

U.S. Treasurys were little changed on Wednesday as investors digested the latest economic data and considered the outlook for Federal Reserve interest rates.

Investors considered fresh economic data as uncertainty about the path ahead for Fed monetary policy grew in recent weeks.

Retail sales figures for September, which were published Tuesday, increased by 0.7% for the month. That's far higher than the 0.3% anticipated by economists surveyed by Dow Jones, and indicates resilience from consumers in light of higher interest rates and other economic pressures.

The data brought up renewed concerns over the outlook for interest rates, with some investors viewing it as an indication that rates may be hiked further or at least kept elevated for longer.

Markets are still pricing in a 90% chance that rates will remain unchanged when the Fed announces its next monetary decision on Nov. 1, but the probability of a December rate increase rose after Tuesday's data, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

In recent days and weeks, various Fed officials have indicated that the central bank may be done hiking, especially as higher Treasury yields are contributing to tighter economic conditions. Further comments from policymakers are expected this week, including by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, and investors are looking to their comments for hints about their policy expectations.

Upcoming economic data may also influence opinion among both investors and Fed officials.