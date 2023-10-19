Golf league founded by Woods, McIlroy announces ownership team led by Marc Lasry, Steph Curry

Andre Iguodala #9, Stephen Curry #30 and Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors high five each other during the game against the Boston Celtics on March 8, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California.

Some of San Francisco's biggest sports stars are the new owners of a team with TGL golf, the indoor golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala have joined an effort led by Marc Lasry, Avenue Capital Group Chairman and CEO, to purchase the San Francisco TGL team.

"Our ownership group is excited to become stewards of TGL San Francisco and to represent Northern California, which is the center of tech innovation and is a perfect location for a TGL team in this extraordinary new sports league," Lasry said in a statement.

Lasry, former co-owner of the NBA championship Milwaukee Bucks, recently launched the Avenue Sports Fund as part of Avenue Capital Group, which manages $12.5 billion in assets.

The investment in TGL San Francisco represents the fund's first major investment.