U.S. State Department issues 'worldwide caution' alert as tensions in the Middle East soar

Palestinian civil defence members and others carry a youth after being rescued from a building hit by Israeli bombardment in Khan Yunis on the southern Gaza Strip on October 19, 2023.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department issued a worldwide caution alert on Thursday due to soaring tensions in the Middle East and elsewhere triggered by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Citing the "potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests," the State Department warned Americans abroad to exercise increased caution.

The State Department and the White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.