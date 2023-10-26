A zoom call by the beach? Here are the 10 best 'workcation' cities for remote workers

Workations continue to be on the rise as companies offer employees more flexibility.

The pandemic might be over, but working remotely is a trend that's set to stay as millennials and Gen Z's continue to work while visiting their favorite destinations.

That's according to WorkMotion, a Berlin-based human resource platform, which analyzed 85 cities around the globe to see how easy and attractive they were for remote workers.

The report refers to "workcation" as a short term residence — of about 12 months or fewer — in a country while working remotely for a existing employer.

The cities were graded based on the following categories:

Type of visa needed

Remote working infrastructure

Visitor experience

Safety

Health-care access

Housing access

Mobility

Happiness

Income tax rate

Food and housing affordability

"When identifying possible destinations for [workcation], remote workers must consider a range of factors ranging from the practical to the desirable," said Carsten Lebtig, co-Founder and managing director of WorkMotion.

"Not many cities can offer them all, but it's undeniable that cities legislating to attract remote workers become far more attractive than those that don't," he said, elaborating that only a handful of cities in the study offered remote workers a digital nomad visa that would allow them to continue employment in the country they relocated to.

Only 17 out of the 85 cities offer a digital nomad visa for remote workers.

Only one city on the list had an overall score of 100, while the other top nine countries had scores that ranged from 90.3 to 99.9, according to the report.