Manhunt underway for suspect in Maine shooting that left at least 18 people dead

Law enforcement officials load into a tactical vehicle at Lisbon High School in Lisbon, Maine, Oct. 26, 2023, as a manhunt resumes for the suspect in a mass shooting in nearby Lewiston the previous day.

Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect in a mass shooting that left at least 18 people dead and 13 injured Wednesday at a bowling alley and a bar in the town of Lewiston, Maine.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin, Maine on multiple counts of murder. Card remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous, Gov. Janet Mills told reporters at a press conference Thursday. Card should not be approached under any circumstances, Mills said.

The governor said the full weight of her administration is behind the search for Card and that the person responsible for the shootings will be held "accountable under the full force of state and federal law."

Card, 40, is a sergeant first class in the Army Reserve who enlisted in 2002 and serves as a petroleum supply specialist, according to the military. He had no combat deployments.

Card is also a trained firearms instructor, according to a bulletin from the Maine Information and Analysis Center. The rifle used by the suspect was purchased legally this year, two senior law enforcement officials told NBC News.

Over the summer, Card was sent to psychiatric treatment by his military commanders while he was training at the U.S. Military Academy West Point, according to the law enforcement officials and a Defense Department official.

Card's battalion leaders informed staff that he was acting erratically after he claimed to be hearing voices and made threats to the base, the officials told NBC News.

Law enforcement was contacted out of concern for Card's safety, and he was transported by New York State Police to Keller Army Community Hospital for medical evaluation, the Defense Department official said.

Card underwent inpatient treatment for two weeks and was then released, the law enforcement officials said. They did not specify that this treatment took place at Keller Hospital, however.

"While his unit supported West Point summer training, our records indicate he did not instruct nor have any interactions with cadets in training," a West Point official said.

The search is a coordinated effort between federal, state, county and municipal law enforcement. Anyone with information about Card or the shootings should call (207) 213-9526 or (207) 509-9002, police said.