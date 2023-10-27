Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi releases a new operating system as it plans car integration

BEIJING — Chinese smartphone and appliance maker Xiaomi announced late Thursday a new operating system — as it seeks to develop its ecosystem with the imminent release of its own car.

Xiaomi shares rose more than 1% in Hong Kong trade Friday morning, building on gains of more than 20% for the year so far.

The new system, called HyperOS, is set to reach consumers Oct. 31 when Xiaomi's latest phones, wearables and TV sets begin sales in China.

"The system marks a pivotal move forward in Xiaomi's strategic vision of delivering the 'Human x Car x Home' smart ecosystem," the company said in a release.

CEO and founder Lei Jun said on Chinese social media Wednesday that Xiaomi would release its car in the first half of next year. He did not specify whether it would be electric.