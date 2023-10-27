GM, UAW may be nearing a labor deal after marathon negotiating session

DETROIT — Contract negotiations between the United Auto Workers and General Motors are reconvening midday Friday after intense talks occurred Thursday night and into the morning, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

The potential deal is being based on a tentative agreement the union reached Wednesday with Ford Motor and appears to be nearing the finish line, said three sources who agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity because the talks are private.

Both GM CEO Mary Barra and UAW President Shawn Fain participated in the marathon bargaining, however the union leader was doing so virtually, said three of the sources.

Fain was attempting to simultaneously negotiate with GM and Chrysler parent Stellantis , which were hosting talks with the union roughly 30 minutes from one another. Stellantis, including North American COO Mark Stewart, also held extensive talks overnight, two of the sources said.

Stellantis also could be closing in on a deal after the sides also negotiated into the early morning, however issues still remained. The sides are scheduled to reconvene Friday afternoon, according to one source.

The sources said the talks remain fluid and could change. Spokespeople with GM, Stellantis and UAW declined to comment on specific details of the talks.

Tentative agreements would likely put an end to six weeks of targeted labor strikes by the union after the sides failed to reach new deals before a Sept. 14 deadline. The union called back striking Ford workers after reaching a tentative deal with the automaker.