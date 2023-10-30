Apple announces new M3 chips and cuts the price of the entry-level MacBook Pro

Apple announced new PC chips, MacBook Pro laptops, and a new iMac model at an unusual night-time launch event on Monday.

Ahead of the all-important holiday shopping season, the new chips will refresh Apple's Mac lineup, which saw sales fall 7% in the June quarter in the face of a global PC sales slowdown.

The new computers, including MacBook Pro and iMac models, go on sale next week, and have the same designs as last year's models only with new chips. Apple's iMac hadn't been refreshed since April 2021, and its MacBook Pro models got a chip upgrade back in January. Apple also released a 15-inch MacBook Air laptop in June.

Apple said at its Halloween-themed launch event that the new chips are a significant upgrade, providing faster speeds, long battery life, and, on the high-end, the horsepower needed to develop artificial intelligence applications. Apple executives at the launch event on Monday emphasized that the machines are significantly faster and more efficient than Intel -based Macs, which started being phased out in 2020.

Apple also cut the price of its entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro, from at least $1999 to $1599, although it gets a less powerful M3 chip, instead of the "Pro"-level chip on last year's model.

Here's what Apple announced on Monday: