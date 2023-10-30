Here's how much sugar is in the 10 most popular Halloween candies—candy corn has the most

One of the best parts of Halloween is eating all the candy you want without feeling guilty about it.

But knowing just how much sugar you're consuming may actually be the biggest scare of this spooky season.

It comes as no surprise that the holiday's biggest treats are packed full of sugar, but some sweets have more than others.

Of the 10 most popular Halloween candies, as ranked by Instacart using data from 2022, the amount of sugar per serving ranges from 23 grams to nine grams.

Whether you're a fan of candy corn or prefer Starbursts and M&Ms, it's worth taking a look to see how much sugar you're consuming before you dig into your latest trick-or-treating haul.

