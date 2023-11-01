China sets the tone on real estate, local government support at a high-level meeting

A Chinese flag flutters on top of the Great Hall of the People ahead of the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum (BRF), to mark 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, in Beijing, China October 18, 2023.

BEIJING — China signaled support for property developers and resolving local government debt problems in a high-level financial meeting that ended Tuesday, according to a state media readout.

Such twice-a-decade financial work conferences tend to set long-term policy directions, which then pave the way for more detailed moves.

"Policymakers emphasized that private and state-owned property developers would be treated equally and their reasonable funding demands would be satisfied," Goldman Sachs' Maggie Wei and a team said in a report published Wednesday.

"Policymakers would establish long-term effective mechanism to resolve local government debt and 'optimize the structure of central and local government debt,'" the report said.

Beijing began cracking down on property developers' high reliance on debt for growth in 2020. The massive real estate sector has slumped amid developer defaults and falling home sales.