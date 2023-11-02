Apple lacks a clear path to growth this holiday season after four straight quarters of shrinkage

Apple CEO Tim Cook looks on during an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, September 7, 2022.

Apple indicated on Thursday that investors shouldn't expect revenue growth in the December quarter, the busiest and most important time of the year for its business.

In its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report on Thursday, Apple beat analyst expectations, and CEO Tim Cook said the iPhone 15 was performing better in its early days than the iPhone 14 last year at this time.

Still, revenue fell about 1% from a year ago to $89.5 billion, marking a fourth straight quarter of shrinkage. That's the first time Apple has experienced such a stretch since before the iPhone was launched in 2007.

Commentary from CFO Luca Maestri on Thursday pointed to continued weakness in Apple's Mac, iPad, and Wearables businesses, despite a relatively positive outlook for iPhone sales.

Apple doesn't provide official hard number guidance and hasn't since 2020. Instead, Maestri said revenue for the current quarter will be "similar" to where it was last year, suggesting the company faces some challenges during the all-important holiday season.

The stock sank 3.4% in extended trading.