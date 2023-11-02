Free pizza and Ubers: Judge will hold jurors past 8 p.m. as Sam Bankman-Fried trial enters final stretch

The government is paying for pizza and Uber rides home for the 12 jurors in lower Manhattan who will decide the fate of Sam Bankman-Fried.

In court on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan told jurors he would keep them until 8:15 p.m. as the criminal trial of the FTX founder enters its final stretch. Kaplan had previously hinted at the expedited timeline, while reassuring the jury that he wasn't rushing anyone.

Closing arguments wrapped up on Wednesday, followed by the prosecution's rebuttal Thursday morning. Now the trial moves to jury instructions and then deliberations.

No proceedings are scheduled for Friday due in part to a juror's conflicting schedule. Should deliberations last beyond Thursday evening, they would resume on Monday.

Bankman-Fried, the 31-year old son of two Stanford legal scholars, faces a potential life sentence if convicted on charges, which include wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering, all tied to the collapse late last year of FTX and sister hedge fund Alameda Research. He pleaded not guilty.

The trial, which began about a month ago, has largely pitted the testimony of Bankman-Fried's former close friends and top lieutenants against the sworn statements of their former boss and ex-roomate.

The government's key witnesses included Caroline Ellison, Bankman-Fried's ex-girlfriend and the former head of Alameda, FTX co-founder Gary Wang, who was Bankman-Fried's childhood friend from math camp, and former FTX engineering chief Nishad Singh. All three pleaded guilty to multiple charges and cooperated as witnesses for the prosecution.