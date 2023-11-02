Elon Musk says AI will eventually create a situation where 'no job is needed'

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., at the AI Safety Summit 2023 at Bletchley Park in Bletchley, UK, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

LONDON — Elon Musk thinks that artificial intelligence could eventually put everyone out of a job.

The billionaire technology leader, who owns Tesla , SpaceX, X, the company formerly known as Twitter, and the newly formed AI startup xAI, said late Thursday that AI will have the potential to become the "most disruptive force in history."

"We will have something that is, for the first time smarter than the smartest human," Musk said at an event at Lancaster House, an official U.K. government residence.

"It's hard to say exactly what that moment is, but there will come a point where no job is needed," Musk continued, speaking alongside British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. "You can have a job if you wanted to have a job for personal satisfaction. But the AI would be able to do everything."

"I don't know if that makes people comfortable or uncomfortable," Musk joked, to which the audience laughed.

"If you wish for a magic genie, that gives you any wish you want, and there's no limit. You don't have those three wish limits nonsense, it's both good and bad. One of the challenges in the future will be how do we find meaning in life."